FIND OUR DAUGHTER: Community unites for rally to bring missing teen home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A rally was held Friday to help find 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep who has been missing since April 5.
“I just really hope we can bring her home,” Sanaa’s sister said.
Sanaa’s family and a number of organizations pleaded with the community to join them in their search for the missing teen.
Group leaders also spoke about the growing number of teens who have gone missing.
“We have over 4,378 missing children in the state of South Carolina,” Chandra Cleveland, a private investigator who works with missing children, said.
RELATED STORIES:
Sanaa’s parents are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to their daughter’s safe return.
Officials say Amenhotep is described as 5′5″ and 160 pounds with long brown braids and black eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black NASA shirt, a black and brown throw around her shoulders, light blue jeans, and pink crocs.
If you see Amenhotep or have any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at crimesc.com
or through the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.