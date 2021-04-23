Dispose of unused medication on National Drug Take-Back Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Drug Take-Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The day is used to encourage South Carolinians to safely dispose of unused medication.
“The message is clear and simple: take back and dispose,” Attorney General Wilson said. “There’s no question that South Carolina has an opioid crisis and this is a way anyone with unused opioids can fight that. We know that most people who are prescribed opioids don’t use all of them. We also know that most people who start using heroin did so after first becoming addicted to prescription opioids.”
Citizens are urged to go to their medicine cabinet or wherever they keep medicine and check for any unused or expired medications, including opioids.
Opioids go by many names including vicodin, oxycontin, percocet, opana, tramadol, morphine, kadian, and avinz.
Senior citizens are more likely to keep unused medicine so loved ones are urged to clean out their medicine cabinets as well.
The public can drop off prescription medications at one of the collection sites. These sites will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. The sites will also accept vaping devices and cartridges if the lithium batteries have been removed.
Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
To find a collection site near you, visit TakeBackDay.DEA.gov.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.