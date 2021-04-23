Carolina strikes back and evens the series against top-ranked Arkansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina rallies past top-ranked Arkansas to even the series Friday at Founders Park with a 6-2 victory. It was a total team effort at home to erase an early two-run deficit. The 11th-ranked Gamecocks totaled nine hits, with only Brady Allen adding more than one base knock.
Carolina enters the nightcap of the double-header in position to win its fifth consecutive SEC series.
Carolina did the bulk of its damage offensively in the sixth inning, scoring four runs. Colin Burgess plated the go-ahead run on a sac fly to make it 3-2. He also added an insurance run in the 8th with a single to center.
Following the game one loss, Gamecocks head coach Mark Kingston referred to the 6th inning as the turning point with his squad leaving runners stranded. Well, Kingston could not script it better himself, with the sixth inning in game two proving to be the momentum grab Carolina needed.
Gamecock pitching kept the nation’s best-scoring offense at bay. Starter Brannon Jordan battled in his 4.2 innings pitched, facing 23 batters and throwing 95 pitches. He yielded only a pair of runs, only one earned, before exiting the game, striking out four and walking four hitters.
Andrew Peters relieved Jordan in the 5th with the bases loaded. He struck out game one hero Robert Moore on some high heat. Peters tosses three innings, striking out three hitters, and allowed no runs.
Brett Kerry checked in and closed the door to secure the win.
Gamecocks look to earn the series win over the Arkansas later tonight at 7 pm from Founders Park in the series finale.
