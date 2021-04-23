Additional arrest made in burglary, kidnapping investigation at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department have made another arrest in connection with Monday’s assault investigation at the Colony Apartments.
According to police, Natalie Thompson, 36, turned herself in to CPD officers Friday. She’s charged with Assault and Battery, First Degree, Burglary and Kidnapping.
Thompson is accused of unlawfully entering the female victim’s Bailey Street apartment on April 19 and trying to forcefully remove her 5-month-old baby from her arms.
Thompson is further accused of encouraging others inside the home to assault the victim.
CPD has active arrest warrants for Thompson’s son, 18-year-old Ricky Thompson.
Officials say once Ricky Thompson is located, he will be charged with Burglary and Malicious Injury to Property. He is also accused of unlawfully entering the victim’s home and causing $2,000 worth of damages to her car outside.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Officials say several arrests have been made in the case this week.
Shanique N. Branham, arrested Tuesday, April 20, 2021 was charged with Assault and Battery – First Degree and Burglary – First Degree. Branham is accused of unlawfully going inside the victim’s home and repeatedly assaulting her.
23-year-old Lisa Dickson and 22-year-old Juquashia Odom are charged with Kidnapping. They are accused of forcefully pulling the female victim out of her home during a physical altercation.
Officers say multiple people captured the crime on cell phones and shared the video on social media.
