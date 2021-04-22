UofSC spring football game rescheduled due to weather forecast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks annual spring football game has been rescheduled due to inclement weather forecasted on Saturday.
The spring game will be moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecock baseball team’s home game against Arkansas on Saturday has also been rescheduled. The game was moved up a day to Friday and will be part of a day-night doubleheader. Each game will be nine innings. The Friday double header start times are set for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..
Fans who have purchased tickets for these events can use them for the new dates. For baseball, the Saturday game ticket will be used for the 2 p.m. Friday game. The Friday game ticket will be used for the 7 p.m. Friday game.
As of Thursday morning, there are still spring football game tickets and tickets for each game of the baseball series remaining. Tickets can be ordered at GamecocksOnline.com/Tickets.
”With the weather forecast looking rough for Saturday, we thought a spring game on Sunday with dry, clear weather would give our fans a better game day experience,” said Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer.
Capacity for the spring football game is set for 15,000 due to COVID regulations.
Parking around Williams-Brice Stadium is limited to the State Fairgrounds, Key Road Parking Lot and private lots around the stadium.
Fans wishing a refund on previously purchased spring football game tickets can contact the Gamecock Athletics Ticket Office.
The weather forecast for Saturday call for high percentage of rain and thunderstorms for most of the day. Sunday’s forecast for the spring football game calls for sunny/partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s.
