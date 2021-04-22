Sumter man allegedly threatens woman with gun during altercation

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man faces charges after he allegedly threatened to hit a woman with a gun during a verbal altercation, officials say.
According to a warrant, Nyjuan Sutton, 22, of Sumter presented a handgun to the female victim during a verbal altercation and suggested he should have hit her in the face with it. Officials say the altercation happened April 13 on Ambrose Drive.
Sutton was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on April 21.
