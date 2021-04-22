Police searching for 16-year-old reported missing in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Nazareth Nicole Sanchez-Peralta was last seen on March 30 at her place of employment on Airport Boulevard.
Peralta is described as a 5′2 Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 92 pounds.
Officials say Peralta has been in contact with friends but her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
She has been known to frequent areas in Cayce and West Columbia.
Anyone with information about Peralta’s whereabouts is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 1-803-794-0721 or Assistant Chief Scott Morrison at 1-803-939-3187.
