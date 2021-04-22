2 more women arrested after viral video of beating at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A viral video of a woman being beaten at an apartment building in north Columbia has led to two more arrests.
The crime happened April 19 at the Colony Apartments. Video shows a woman holding a baby, sitting in an apartment when a large crowd comes in and takes her baby. Then a woman begins to punch her repeatedly.
Shanique Branham, 21, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree assault and battery and first degree burglary.
Now, Lisa Dickson, 23, and Juquashia Odom, 22, face kidnapping charges.
Police say they forcefully pulled the victim from her home during the beating.
Branham was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center but has since been released after a judge granted her a $20,000 surety bond.
Dickson and Odom were also booked.
Court records show Dickson has a $40,000 cash or surety bond. She must have GPS monitoring, limited access to social media, and no contact with the victim, the judge ordered.
No bond information was immediately available for Odom.
The Columbia Police Department said more arrests are pending as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.