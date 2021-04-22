General Assembly passes Naloxone co-prescription bill aimed at slowing opioid epidemic

“Abstinence, yes, of course, that would be the gold standard, it’s what we work toward but that’s not always reality, and yes a lot of people do not even know what it is and what it can be used for. There’s a lot of stigma behind it, people believe that’s encouraging use or helping them to continue use, that’s just not true. It’s helping them continue living. You cannot recover if you’re not alive,” he said.