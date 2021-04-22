FIRST ALERT: Tracking patchy frost for Friday AM, then heavy rain & strong storms Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more changes in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Areas of patchy frost is possible late as low temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.
· Friday morning is a First Alert. It will be cold enough for patchy frost in the Northern Midlands. A Frost Advisory is posted.
· By Friday afternoon, highs will rebound into the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain in the Midlands. Strong to severe storms are possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances are around 100%.
· Sunday will be drier and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, then in the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, it’s a First Alert. Areas of patchy frost are possible late as high pressure builds over the area, giving way to clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.
In fact, Friday morning is a First Alert. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Northern Midlands as temperatures dip a little closer to freezing with lighter winds. As a result, some patchy frost is possible. So, start planning ahead and think about your pets and plants. By afternoon, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will rise in the low 70s.
Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day!
A frontal system will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.
As of this writing, most of the Midlands is under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms Saturday. That’s a Level 2 risk. If any storms develop, they could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and potential flooding.
Rain chances are around 100% right now. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday looks dry and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
We’ll see highs in the upper 70s Monday, then in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Possible Late. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Alert Day Friday: Patchy AM Frost. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.