Carolina Cookin’: El Guapos Tacos food truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands. This week, we’re heading over to El Guapos Tacos food truck!
With some West Coast influence, these tacos will take you on a top notch flavor tour! The birria taco is fantastic with slow cooked meat, the perfect amount of melted cheese, and a secret addition to the tortilla that takes these tacos to another level.
You can visit the El Guapos Tacos Instagram to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
If you know a South Carolina restaurant that Miranda and Greg should check out for Carolina Cookin’, just send an email with the restaurant name and location to mparnell@wistv.com, and we’ll try to head that way!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.