SRO under review after discharging taser during school dismissal

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A middle school resource officer is under review by the Sumter Police Department for activating a taser device.
The incident during school dismissal on Tuesday, April 20.
Officials say the SRO pointed the taser upward and activated it to make an arching sound in order to get student’s attention and prevent them from running or walking into oncoming traffic.
At no time did the device come into contact with children or staff. No injuries have been reported.
Parents and guardians have been made aware of the incident by the Sumter School District.
Other SPD personnel will be assigned to the school until future notice.
