Prince fans headed to Paisley Park five years after death
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The disclosure that some pills found at Prince's Paisley Park home and studio were counterfeit and contained the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl strongly suggests they came to the superstar illegally. Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Source: Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press | April 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 10:48 AM

HANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death from inside his creative sanctuary in suburban Minneapolis.

The sprawling studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can’t go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those are on pause for the anniversary.

