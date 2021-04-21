Missing Anderson County man last seen December 3, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Anderson County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
According to the Anderson Police Department, Willard Brush, 69, was last seen at AnMed on December 3, 2020.
Officials say Brush was reported missing by family members on April 18 when he failed to pay his property taxes.
According to officials, Brush has health issues which require medical assistance and medication.
He is 6′ tall, approximately 190 pounds, and may have a long beard.
If you have information concerning his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.