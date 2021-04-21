Midlands activists react to Chauvin verdict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 1,000 miles away, almost a year ago, people in Columbia poured out in mass to call for justice in the murder of George Floyd.
This week, justice was served. Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges related to Floyd’s murder.
“It was a sense of relief,” community activist T’Nae Parker said “It’s just mixed emotions, you’re happy that this finally happened, but you’re sad that it even had to happen, that we even had to get to this point.”
Parker is one of many Americans who were glad to see a guilty verdict, but want change in the justice system so outcomes like this one aren’t a surprise.
“What we have to have is real accountability in law enforcement,” Parker said. “We have to have reform, we have to look at our hiring process...at the type of psychological testing we do for the people we do have, and we have to look at the way we are policing our communities.”
For now, Parker says this isn’t the finish line in the fight for accountability, it’s just a step.
“We don’t want to have to protest,” she said. “We want to live in peace...what we want is justice in our communities. We want equality in our communities, we want equity in our communities, we want peace.”
