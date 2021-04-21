1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Sumter Co.

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to pass someone in a no-passing zone, officials said.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US Hwy 15 and Beulah Cuttino Road, a few miles south of Sumter.
Officials say the driver of a Ford Mustang was heading north on US Hwy 15 when he tried to pass another car in a no-passing zone.
That’s when he hit a Jeep head-on, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed. Both cars went off the road and the Jeep overturned.
Jamie Montgomery, 46, was thrown from the Mustang and pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
A passenger in the Mustang was trapped in the car and had to be rescued. Crews flew the person to a hospital in Columbia. Officials say the passenger has injuries that are life threatening.
Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Mustang had on a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers said.
The driver of the Jeep was also hurt, but is expected to be OK.
