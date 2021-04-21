Former deputy sentenced to life in prison

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former deputy David Monceaux has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing young girls.
Monceaux, 34, was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile.
Monceaux sexually abused three girls between the ages of 4 and 8 years old.
The rape convictions carry a mandatory life sentence. At the formal sentence hearing Wednesday, Judge Michael Canaday said the life sentences are to run consecutively. Monceaux was also sentenced to 50 years in prison on the sexual battery charges.
Monceaux was a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy working as a corrections officer when the accusations unfolded in February 2020. He was fired as a result of the investigation.
Monceaux admitted to abusing the girls in a video confession shown to jurors during his trial.
