FIRST ALERT: Tracking gusty winds, patchy frost for Thursday AM, then heavy rain & storms Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Buckle up! We’re tracking a lot of changes in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert as a cold front moves east. Winds will be a bit breezy late tonight, then drop off overnight, allowing our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.
· Thursday morning is a First Alert. It will be cold enough for patchy frost in the Northern Midlands. A Frost Advisory is posted. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
· By Friday, highs will rebound into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain in the Midlands. Some storms are possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances are around 100%.
· Sunday will be drier and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, it’s a First Alert. We’ve had strong, gusty winds in the Midlands Wednesday because of a strong cold front. That front has led to a fire danger threat in the area. Winds will stay up a bit for part of the night, so keep that in mind. In fact, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until early Thursday morning.
Otherwise, for Wednesday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies and cold weather. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by early Thursday morning, cold enough for patchy frost.
Thursday morning is a First Alert.
As our winds shift from the north-northwest into Thursday, our temperatures will likely settle into the mid to upper 30s! In fact, some of our northern areas could see some patchy frost Thursday morning. That’s why Thursday morning is a First Alert.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Northern Midlands as temperatures dip a little closer to freezing with lighter winds. As a result, some patchy frost is possible. So, start planning ahead and think about your pets and plants. By afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s!! (Thursday is Earth Day!)
We’re tracking highs in the low 70s on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
Saturday is an Alert Day!
A frontal system will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 100% right now. Watch out for flooding. There’s also the potential for severe storms in the Palmetto State Saturday, so keep that in mind. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday looks dry and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Patchy Frost Possible Late. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Alert Day Thursday: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly Sunny. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
