FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps and sunny skies today, heavy rain for Saturday

Saturday a warm front approaches and increases clouds in the morning. We expect cloudy skies throughout the day and chances of rain go up to 100% by the afternoon. Around 1-3″ of rain is possible, so we’ve posted an alert day for this reason as it could lead to flooding in low lying areas. Some thunder could be embedded in these showers. The rain looks to last into the evening, so other than the early morning, Saturday looks like a washout, but hey, we need the rain!