FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps and sunny skies today, heavy rain for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The sun is out and temperatures are cool today! Then an alert day posted for heavy rain Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· First alert posted for this morning’s patchy frost in the northern and western counties of the Midlands.
· Elevated fire danger for today with really low humidity and breezy winds.
· Low 70s by Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. Heavy rain up to around 1-3″ possible.
· Gorgeous Sunday in store with sunny skies and mid 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
This morning is a first alert as some areas will see patchy frost with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the mid 60s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine as high pressure dominates our weather. The winds are still breezy with a northwest flow around 5-15mph. There’s an elevated fire danger for today as the humidity is rather dry with values around 20% (Relative Humidity).
Friday morning we are down into the low 40s to upper 30s, patchy frost cannot be ruled out again, especially for areas north and west of Columbia. Winds calm down and highs reach the low 70s.
Saturday a warm front approaches and increases clouds in the morning. We expect cloudy skies throughout the day and chances of rain go up to 100% by the afternoon. Around 1-3″ of rain is possible, so we’ve posted an alert day for this reason as it could lead to flooding in low lying areas. Some thunder could be embedded in these showers. The rain looks to last into the evening, so other than the early morning, Saturday looks like a washout, but hey, we need the rain!
Sunday looks fantastic. Morning lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the mid 70s. High pressure builds back over the area.
Monday we are cool in the morning with clear skies, lows are down to 49. Highs reach the upper 70s under sunny skies.
Alert Day Thursday: Patchy AM Frost. Sunny. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Sunday: Sunny & Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
