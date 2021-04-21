Extremely rare two-headed calf born

NORTH MACEDONIA (WIS) - A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in a village in North Macedonia last week.
A farmer said the vet that examined the calf after being delivered told him it was functioning normally.
The calf has fused skulls, two pairs of eyes, two mouths, one pair of ears, and when sucking milk with one mouth, the other one reproduces the movement simultaneously.
However local media quoted veterinarians as saying cases of polycephaly are rare and the calf only has a small chance of long-term survival.
But the farmer said he was determined to keep the newborn animal “no matter how long”.
