American Airlines resumes nonstop flights to Miami from CAE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has announced it will be resuming nonstop services to Miami, Florida from Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
This service will be available beginning on Saturday, June 5. It will operate once a week, with the possibility of expansion later this summer.
The flights will depart from Columbia at 6:50 a.m. and arrive in Miami at 8:37 a.m.
The route return will be served by a new aircraft, ERJ-175, which includes 12 first-class seats and 70 cabin seats. Previously, this same route was served by an ERJ-145, which had no first-class seats and 50 cabin seats.
“We are one route away from our pre-pandemic schedule and we couldn’t be happier,” Air Service Development Director for CAE Kim Jamieson said. “We’ve seen higher than projected passenger numbers over the last few months, with more leisure travel taking place, and welcome the business. We look forward to the business community also returning to air travel, hopefully in the coming months.”
CAE currently offers nonstop services to 11 destinations and 11 airports:
- Miami, Fla. (American Airlines)
- Philadelphia, Pa. (American Airlines)
- Washington, D.C./Reagan National (American Airlines)
- Charlotte, N.C. (American Airlines)
- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (American Airlines)
- Atlanta, Ga. (Delta Air Lines)
- Chicago, Ill. (United Airlines)
- Washington, D.C./Dulles (United Airlines)
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Silver Airways)
- Orlando, Fla. (Silver Airways)
- Tampa, Fla. (Silver Airways)
Nonstop services to New York City, N.Y. (LGA), however, still remain offline at this time due to COVID-19.
“As we regain air service, we encourage the local community and the business community to return to air travel as soon as they feel comfortable,” Executive Director of CAE Mike Gula said. “We are hopeful that as more and more individuals get vaccinated, air travel will continue to strengthen as a result.”
