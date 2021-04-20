20-year-old woman charged in Charleston County stabbing

The incident report states that Newkirk told deputies a large group of people pulled onto the street and parked and when she went outside with another person, a fight began. The report states she could not give “a real answer” when asked what made her alleged attackers leave the scene. The report states Newkirk’s mother told her “not to lie,” and that “she then stated that she stabbed one of the girls with a knife that one of her attackers brought.”