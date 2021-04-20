20-year-old woman charged in Charleston County stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person is charged in a stabbing in the West Ashley area Monday night.
Chelsey Newkirk is charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the area of Crull Drive where a stabbing had been reported and found one person suffering multiple stab wounds to her back and one to the right side of her neck, an incident report states. Deputies said the victim was alert and conscious and was sitting in a vehicle. A second victim also in the car had a small cut to her leg, deputies say.
The victims told deputies the incident happened on Meadowlawn Drive.
At approximately 7:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive about a fight that had recently occurred and found a pool of blood. At that scene, deputies say they talked to Newkirk, whom they say had multiple cuts on her hand and a rag over them to stop the bleeding.
The incident report states that Newkirk told deputies a large group of people pulled onto the street and parked and when she went outside with another person, a fight began. The report states she could not give “a real answer” when asked what made her alleged attackers leave the scene. The report states Newkirk’s mother told her “not to lie,” and that “she then stated that she stabbed one of the girls with a knife that one of her attackers brought.”
Newkirk’s mother took her to an area hospital for treatment of her cuts and a second person with Newkirk was also examined for small scrapes and scratches.
Newkirk was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.