Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man killed in multiple-vehicle collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a multiple-vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Hwy 15 South and Beulah Cuttino Road.
Officials say a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on US Hwy 15 when it lost control and struck several other vehicles.
The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Jamie Montgomery, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy for Montgomery will be performed Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Highway Patrol is assisting the Coroner’s Office with the investigation.
