Summerton neighborhood under boil order after white sludge and dirt residue found in drinking water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents and business owners in one neighborhood in Summerton are mad because they say their water is contaminated.
They have been under a boil order for 18 days and they are sick and tired of living without drinking water at home and at their local businesses.
Tammy Johndrow owns Goat Island Restaurant and Lounge. She noticed a white sludge she in her ice maker.
“I’ve just become numb and I’m just desperate. I’m just asking for help. Let’s get to the bottom of it and see where it’s coming from because we all deserve great clean drinking water,” said Johndrow.
She’s having to spend money on bottled water for her restaurant and that’s costing her extra.
“I have an obligation to the customers who do come down here and visit. Those who come and patronize here. It is embarrassing when they ask why are you serving bottled water. I say oh we’re having plumbing issues not our water is contaminated with bacteria,” said Johndrow.
Damonte Lawson owns a bait and tackle shop in Summerton. He says he has to dump his aquariums daily to keep them clean and his bait alive.
He showed us a shot of the residue in the water.
“It’s not costing anybody but us, and if anybody comes down here and gets sick that’s on us,” said Lawson.
WIS talked to the Summerton mayor and he says they are aware of the problem and working with DHEC to get clean water samples.
He also says they’ve hired a new water operator out of Columbia who says this neighborhood needs new tanks and new pumps among other things.
The mayor said he’s not sure of the price of the fixes, but they are committed to getting them resolved.
The mayor said he’s hoping for clean water samples from DHEC so he can drop the mandatory boil order.
