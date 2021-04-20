SC police, politicians react to guilty verdict in Chauvin murder trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chief of the Columbia Police Department released a statement in support of the guilty verdict against a former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
A jury in Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges on Tuesday.
Minutes later, Chief Skip Holbrook said “justice has been served.”
While agreeing with the verdict, Holbrook added: “the case was about a bad officer and not a bad profession.”
Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine called for unity and equity.
“The best way I can think to honor George Floyd and his family is by working tirelessly to change our broken systems until all children have the opportunity to grow up and live long and happy lives,” she wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.
The president of the University of South Carolina, Bob Caslen, also issued a statement:
“Our thoughts are with the family of George Floyd and all those who have been the victims of violence fueled by racism and hatred in our country. The University of South Carolina recognizes the emotional trauma associated with this trial and acknowledges that this verdict does not solve longstanding issues of institutional racism and injustice in our society.
“These events are evidence of the divisions that continue to run through our society, the legacy of a dark past that we have not yet fully reconciled. We must commit to becoming a more just and equitable society. I encourage all who are affected by this event to take care of your mental health and reach out to care available to you.”
This story will be updated with more local reaction as it comes in.
On the national level, President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with George Floyd’s family moments after the verdict was shared with the public.
The president shared words of comfort and said this verdict is the start of something. He said Floyd would change the world.
“I wish I was there to put my arms around you,” Biden told the family. “We are all so relieved.”
Former president Barack Obama also shared a statement that began, “Today, a jury did the right thing.”
Read his statement in full:
