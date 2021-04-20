Power Plant SC starts digging Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The idea started like a seed and grew into a massive project for Earth Day this week. WIS is getting a special preview to the Power Plant SC endeavor that will put three-million seeds into the grounds of our state.
Earth Day is Thursday and in South Carolina, there will be the largest planting project you’ve ever known taking place right here in our state. It’s called Power Plant SC. It’s being launched by the South Carolina Floodwater Commission - of which Tom Mullikin is the chairman.
He joined us on WIS TV Midday from the Kershaw County campus of Central Carolina Technical College in Camden. Students from schools across the state, church groups, volunteers in cities and counties and in the private sector are partnering with the help of public, private, and non-profit environmental partners to raise awareness of the importance of trees to human and environmental health, especially when it comes to preventing disastrous flooding. To be part of Power Plant SC, go to https://powerplantsc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.