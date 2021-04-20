Horry Co. man sentenced to 5 years for sharing explicit pictures of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Horry County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for sharing explicit photos of several minors.
Antwon Nasir McCoy has pled guilty to three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.
In December of 2018, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received four CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A social media site reported that a user uploaded files of what appeared to be child sexual abuse material.
An investigation discovered that three female minors had sent nude images of themselves to Antwon McCoy. Officials say McCoy also sent nude images of himself to the victims.
Sgt. Tim Troxell with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on the social media site that received the images and obtained the chat threads between the victims and McCoy.
On April 30, 2019, Sgt. Troxell located and interviewed McCoy. He confessed to the allegations.
Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced McCoy to five years in prison, with credit for the 720 days he had already served.
McCoy will be required to register as a sex offender and will forfeit the device that contained the files of children being sexually exploited.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General R. Quentin Gaddy.
