FIRST ALERT: Fire danger, gusty winds on Wednesday, then temps in the 30s Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking changes in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday.
· A dry cold front passes through the area Wednesday, giving way to strong, gusty winds and an increased fire danger. Use extreme caution. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· By Thursday morning, temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up! Highs will reach the mid 60s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking periods of heavy rain in the Midlands. Some storms are possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances are around 80%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. Isolated showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.
A cold front will swing through the area, giving way to strong, gusty winds in the Midlands. In fact, wind gusts to reach up to 30-35 mph. Hold on to your hats!
The frontal passage will be dry, so we’re not expecting rain with it. However, with the combination of low relative humidities, dry ground fuels and gusty winds, there will be an increased fire danger threat for the Midlands. In fact, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Use extreme caution while burning outdoors or around open flames Wednesday, including around grills. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
As our winds shift from the northwest into Thursday, our temperatures will likely settle into the mid to upper 30s! In fact, some of our northern areas could see some patchy frost Thursday morning. So, start planning ahead and think about your pets and plants. By afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s!! (Thursday is Earth Day!)
We’re tracking highs in the low 70s on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
Saturday is an Alert Day!
A frontal system will bring periods of heavy rain to the Midlands Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 80% right now. Watch out for flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Fire Danger. Gusty Winds. Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: A Cold Start. Mostly Sunny. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (80%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Early Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.
