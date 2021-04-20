FIRST ALERT: Fire danger, gusty winds today, then temps in the 30s Thursday morning

Highs today will be in the mid 70s and we have sunny skies. The winds die down a little by this evening out of the northwest at 5-20mph. Lows dip down to 38 in Columbia and we’ll see some temps in the mid 30s in the northern counties of the Midlands. There is a chance of seeing some frost IF the winds die down just enough to let the atmosphere settle. I’d cover the plants or bring them in if possible just to be on the safe side!