FIRST ALERT: Fire danger, gusty winds today, then temps in the 30s Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire danger with winds and low humidity today, then temps turn cold tonight!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· FIRST ALERT day today for fire dangers. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect this afternoon.
· Temps tumble tonight with lows in the upper 30s, patchy frost possible for northern locations.
· Sunny skies Thursday and cool temps in the mid 60s.
· Friday is cooler than average with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 70s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day. Heavy rain is possible around 1-3″ cannot be ruled out.
First Alert Weather Story:
Here comes our big dry cold front! It arrives later this afternoon and it brings gusty winds and cold dry air with it. Because of the amount of fuels in the forest, the dry conditions the past few months, and the high winds gusting to around 30-35mph a fire weather warning is in effect from 2pm today to 8pm. This means you should not burn anything during the day today as wildfires can spread rapidly under these conditions.
Highs today will be in the mid 70s and we have sunny skies. The winds die down a little by this evening out of the northwest at 5-20mph. Lows dip down to 38 in Columbia and we’ll see some temps in the mid 30s in the northern counties of the Midlands. There is a chance of seeing some frost IF the winds die down just enough to let the atmosphere settle. I’d cover the plants or bring them in if possible just to be on the safe side!
Thursday is cooler with highs in the mid 60s. High pressure controls our weather and keeps us sunny too.
Friday morning is another chilly start, lows dip to the low 40s to upper 30s again. There is another chance of some patchy frost, especially because we have less wind to keep the atmosphere mixed. Highs are in the low 70s by the afternoon with a few more clouds as a warm front approaches.
Saturday is an alert day as the warm front moves in and brings an 80% chance of rain Friday night after midnight. The chance goes up to 100% during the day as the low pressure system arrives from the west. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 70s. The models waver from around 1-3″ of rain. Because of the high amounts forecasted the alert day is posted as this could lead to some flooding issues. Good thing is our ground is pretty dry.
Sunday we have sunny skies as high pressure builds back in. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 70s.
Alert Day Today: Fire Danger. Gusty Winds. Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: A Cold Start. Sunny. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Heavy Rain Likely (100%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
