Councilmembers team up to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Councilmembers are teaming up to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gretchen Barron, Jesica Mackey, Derrek Pugh and Overture Walker are partnering with statewide elected officials to hold three vaccine clinics during the month of April in Northeast Richland.
The effort to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents is a collaboration between the Councilmembers, S.C. Sen. John Scott and S.C. Reps. Kambrell Garvin, Chris Hart and Ivory Thigpen in coordination with Medical University of South Carolina Health.
“This has been an effective collaborative effort between state and local officials that benefits the entire community,” said Barron, who serves as Coronavirus Ad Hoc Committee chair for Richland County. “I am excited to see our efforts come to life in the next few weeks.”
All residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The clinics will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on:
- Tuesday, April 27 at Killian Park (1424 Marthan Road, Blythewood)
- Wednesday, April 28 at North Springs Park (1320 Clemson Road, Columbia)
- Thursday, April 29 at Meadowlake Park (600 Beckman Road, Columbia)
Appointments are required and can be scheduled at https://muschealth.org/covid-outreach.
Those without internet access can schedule an appointment by calling 843-876-7227 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents are asked to bring a valid photo ID and insurance card to the vaccination site.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.