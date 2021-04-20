Coroner: Deaths on the rise, money needed urgently for autopsies, other essential services

Body transport from scenes, body storage, autopsies, toxicology analysis, and use of a third party morgue are vital to the functions and duties of the Coroner’s office. We have outstanding invoices that we cannot pay for these necessary services. Unfortunately, we cannot save autopsies for later or process crimes slower or leave bodies at scenes. We do not have the option of waiting, so this is an emergent need. We cannot expect our vendors who perform these services daily to wait on payment. The vendors are unwilling to wait any longer and have expressed to the Coroner’s office that we are in jeopardy of losing their services if we cannot remit payment in a timely manner.