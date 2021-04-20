Coroner: Deaths on the rise, money needed urgently for autopsies, other essential services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says her office is facing a fiscal cliff and is asking for help from the county council.
Tuesday evening, the Richland County Council will hear a plan to set aside $312,000 for the office to help pay 3rd party vendors that provide key services for the remainder of the fiscal year (through June 31).
Here’s breakdown of the Coroner’s office request:
- Body Transport Services provided through Premier Care Services and Knight Transportation: $96,000
- Radio and Communications: $40,000 (6 replacement vehicles need to be equipped with radios on updated frequency)
- Autopsy services from Professional Pathology Services: $155,000
- Toxically lab services from National Medical Services: $14,000
- Morgue rental and supplies from Prisma Health Midlands: $5,000
- Cremation Services from Dunbar Funeral Home: $2,000
Documents submitted to the council about the request read in part:
Body transport from scenes, body storage, autopsies, toxicology analysis, and use of a third party morgue are vital to the functions and duties of the Coroner’s office. We have outstanding invoices that we cannot pay for these necessary services. Unfortunately, we cannot save autopsies for later or process crimes slower or leave bodies at scenes. We do not have the option of waiting, so this is an emergent need. We cannot expect our vendors who perform these services daily to wait on payment. The vendors are unwilling to wait any longer and have expressed to the Coroner’s office that we are in jeopardy of losing their services if we cannot remit payment in a timely manner.
“There are necessary things, we cannot leave bodies in people’s homes. We cannot not do autopsies. I would be shocked if they did not give us the full amount, because the things that we’re asking for are needs,” Rutherford said.
She pointed to rising death totals bringing rising costs. In the agenda documents, she presents a 30 percent jump in deaths from 2020 to 2021. Specifically, March 2020 saw 1,037 county deaths while March 2021 saw 1,342.
In an interview with WIS, she estimated 32 percent of the deaths so far this year are COVID-19 related, but there have been a rising number of deaths in other areas.
“We just have an increase overall, in violent deaths, self-inflicted injury and natural deaths,” she said.
She said she expected a shortfall when she assumed office in January, but it wasn’t until February when she realized the seriousness of the situation.
“Honestly, we can’t pay our bills for March. There were concerns when I came in on January 5, the budget that we thought that we had was not accurate. Some of the bills from the previous administration had not been paid in full, that’s not placing on anyone, but that’s just saying there were some things that were left behind,” she said.
Rutherford also cited PPE costs as a likely factor in the strain on the coroner’s office budget. She said worked with County Administrator Leonardo Brown to go over the office budget line by line, and reduce costs.
She said both they both recognized the large shortfall.
Brown confirmed his office did work closely with Rutherford’s team and is recommending the council set aside funds for the office.
He said the $312,000 is a projection, and he is recommending the council set aside $300,000 from the general fund in a contingency pot as a ‘Plan B.’
He said his ‘Plan A’ is to move budgetary surpluses from other departments toward the coroner’s office to help fill the needs. He said that amount of money available is unknown, but if and when it runs out, the office would draw from the contingency money created from the General Fund Reserve.
“This is really a routine process, but in this scenario there’s a little more money involved,” he said.
Brown said it’s unclear if the council will act on the ‘Plan B’ contingency fund Tuesday evening, but he said it’s important the council is aware of the situation in the event that money is needed.
Tuesday morning, Council Chairman Paul Livingston said he had not made a decision on the allocation and could not speak for his fellow councilmembers. However, he said the council will act if needed.
“If it’s obvious that there’s an increase because of the rise of death, then obviously there needs to be more funding,” he said.
The $312,000 represents 10.3 percent of the coroner office’s budget in FY21 (roughly $3 million). It’s requested $3.9 million in FY22 while Brown’s office has recommended $3.5 million.
