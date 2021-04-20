Columbia inmate dies after fight with cellmate, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate following a physical alternation.
The incident occurred on April 9 at Broad River Correctional Institution.
Officials say the inmate got into a fight with his cellmate that evening. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained to his face and head.
The inmate remained in the hospital until his death on April 19. Their identity is unknown at this time.
This case remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.