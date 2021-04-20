Assault suspect who got punched in the face by bystander barred from practicing law

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - An assault suspect who was punched in the face by a bystander at a bowling alley in West Ashley has been temporarily suspended from practicing law in South Carolina.
A court order issued last week placed a temporary suspension on 58-year-old Pano Dupree’s license to practice.
Dupree, who is an attorney in the Charleston area, was charged by the Charleston Police Department with third-degree assault and battery stemming from an incident last month at Ashley Lanes on 1568 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
According to witnesses, Dupree argued with his girlfriend then placed her in a choke hold and pulled the victim’s hair.
At that time, a police report states an unknown woman saw what was going on, ran up to the suspect and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Officers reported seeing the suspect lying on the ground speaking with employees at the bowling alley.
He was transported by EMS to Roper St. Francis. Based on the information provided by the witnesses and the victim, the responding police officer placed the suspect under arrest at the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.