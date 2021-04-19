SC state leaders host virtual career fair for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State leaders have announced they will be hosting a virtual career fair for veterans on May 4.
South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams and South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary William Grimsley joined Governor Henry McMaster Monday to make the announcement.
The virtual career fair has been designed to give veterans the chance to explore opportunities with over 30 state agencies and higher education institutions.
“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” Gov. McMaster said. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government. I applaud Executive Director Adams and Secretary Grimsley for their agencies’ important collaboration on this effort.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average of 10,000 veterans in South Carolina were unemployed in 2020.
Since Jan. 1, the percentage of veterans who applied to a state agency and were hired has increased from 5.2% to 12%.
“Hiring initiatives like this one are great opportunities for veterans, but they are equally great opportunities for employers looking for men and women with a deep personal commitment to being a trusted team member, a rare breadth of experiences, a proven ability to operate effectively in very stressful situations, and a preference for working within diverse teams,” Sec. William Grimsley said. “The smartest companies do not hire veterans in order to do veterans a favor; they hire veterans to do themselves a favor.”
Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Participating agencies include:
- South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
- South Carolina Department of Administration
- South Carolina Department of Agriculture
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs
- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
- South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice
- South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- South Carolina Department of Mental Health
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon
- South Carolina Department of Public Safety
- South Carolina Department of Revenue
- South Carolina Department of Social Services
- South Carolina Department of Transportation
- South Carolina ETV
- South Carolina First Steps
- South Carolina Office of the Attorney General
- South Carolina Office of the Inspector General
- South Carolina Office of the State Auditor
- South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority
- State Law Enforcement Division
- Aiken Technical College
- Central Carolina Technical College
- Clemson University
- College of Charleston
- Greenville Technical College
- Midlands Technical College
- Piedmont Technical College
- Spartanburg Community College
- The Citadel
- The Medical University of South Carolina
The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
