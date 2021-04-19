Lexington woman arrested in weekend hatchet attack

RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked a man at a home in Red Bank with a hatchet, officials say.
Andrea Grace Branham, 46, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to a call of a man being hit on the head with a hatchet on Wilma Ann Drive.
Sheriff Jay Koon says the victim and Branham know each other.
Deputies arrested Branham at the scene of the alleged attack and transported her to the Lexington County Detention Center.
