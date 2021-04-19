Lexington Co. Council pauses construction of new large-scale neighborhoods, relators react

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Council is putting a stop to the construction of new large-scale residential neighborhoods in unincorporated areas of the county.
“Lexington County is exploding in growth right now. For example, in 2020 we approved 2,200 new lots, that’s 2,200 new homes potentially 4,400 new cars on the road all the time,” said Councilmember Beth Carrigg.
The moratorium will prevent applications and the processing of applications for residential subdivisions with 10 plus lots, or with lots averaging less than ½-acre, as well as apartment complexes.
“To do what the citizens of Lexington County who live here and work here and play here have asked us to do, to make sure that we are being responsible in our growth explosion,” said Carrigg.
The council said the tremendous growth the area has experienced, in such a short time, presents a public safety issue due to the increase in population and increased traffic.
In a statement county council member Charli Wessinger said:
“This temporary moratorium will allow for an opportunity to study, analyze and modify policy related to the impacts of large-scale residential growth and apartment complexes throughout the county. The tremendous growth we have experienced in such a short amount of time is presenting a public safety issue due to the increase in population and increased traffic. We have enrollment freezes on schools in the county, along with other issues that the increase in population has impacted. The County needs time to review policy so we can continue to uphold our mission statement to provide an outstanding quality of life with a reasonable cost of living.”
According to the Central Carolina Realtors Association, this move could shrink the already limited number of homes available, in turn hurting homebuyers.
“Inventory is a serious problem specifically in Lexington and this moratorium will hurt that even further,” said Taylor Oxendine. “It could impact the Lexington economy, hurting healthcare workers, teachers, public safety officials and just first time home buyers who are looking for a home close to their job in Lexington county.”
Lexington County Council says the 180 days that the moratorium is slated to last will just be a blip in the long-term, calling this moratorium the responsible thing to do.
Projects that have already been submitted before the moratorium will be processed using the existing methods in Lexington County.
