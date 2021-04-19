Lexington Co. Council pauses construction of new large-scale neighborhoods, relators react

“This temporary moratorium will allow for an opportunity to study, analyze and modify policy related to the impacts of large-scale residential growth and apartment complexes throughout the county. The tremendous growth we have experienced in such a short amount of time is presenting a public safety issue due to the increase in population and increased traffic. We have enrollment freezes on schools in the county, along with other issues that the increase in population has impacted. The County needs time to review policy so we can continue to uphold our mission statement to provide an outstanding quality of life with a reasonable cost of living.”