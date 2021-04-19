Here’s how to get the all-new WIS News 10 app

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS news app is relaunching starting today with a fresh, new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.
As always, our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days. Or you can get it sooner by going to the app store and searching WIS News 10 or follow these links:
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month of April to continue receiving the latest news and information from WIS.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.