First Alert Forecast: Warm, dry & windy Wednesday, then temps in the 30s by Thursday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for quite a change this week in your First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. A spotty shower or two could develop, especially overnight into Wednesday (20%).
· A dry cold front passes through the area Wednesday, giving way to gusty winds in the Midlands and an increased fire danger. Highs will be in the 70s.
· By Thursday morning, temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 30s. Bundle up! Highs will reach the mid 60s.
· Our next best chance of rain arrives Saturday. A couple of thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 60%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see more clouds to sky conditions mostly cloudy well ahead of a strong cold front. A spotty shower is not out of the question Tuesday, especially overnight into Wednesday. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.
For Wednesday, the cold front will move through the area, giving way to some gusty winds. In fact, wind gusts to reach up to 35-40 mph. Hold on to your hats! The frontal passage will be dry, so we’re not expecting rain with it. However, the combination of low relative humidities, dry ground fuels and gusty winds, there will likely be an increased fire danger threat for the Midlands. Please be careful around open flames Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
As our winds shift from the northwest into Thursday, our temperatures will likely settle into the mid to upper 30s! In fact, some of our northern areas could see some patchy frost Thursday morning. So, start planning ahead and think about your pets and plants. By afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s!! (Thursday is Earth Day by the way!)
We’re tracking highs in the 70s again on Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
Our next best chance of rain arrives by Saturday. Rain chances are around 60%. A few storms are also possible.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Windy & Warm. Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
