First Alert Forecast: Warm, dry & windy Wednesday, then temps in the 30s by Thursday morning

For Wednesday, the cold front will move through the area, giving way to some gusty winds. In fact, wind gusts to reach up to 35-40 mph. Hold on to your hats! The frontal passage will be dry, so we’re not expecting rain with it. However, the combination of low relative humidities, dry ground fuels and gusty winds, there will likely be an increased fire danger threat for the Midlands. Please be careful around open flames Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.