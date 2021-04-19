First Alert Forecast: More clouds today, few evening sprinkles; Fire danger concern for Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got more clouds today and a few sprinkles possible this evening, then some major changes this week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly cloudy skies today with upper 70s and a 20% chance of an evening shower.
· Strong dry cold front pushes through Wednesday, creating a fire danger.
· Temps dip into the upper 30s Thursday morning, frost is a concern.
· Highs Thursday are in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees below average!
· Finally a really good chance of rain for Saturday, near 60%.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got a weak shortwave in the jet stream that will swing over today and bring clouds. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a 20% chance of a late afternoon to evening shower. Highs today will be in the upper 70s.
A strong cold front moves in Wednesday. It looks to pass through the region by the afternoon and with dry conditions and high winds expected as it moves through we have a risk of fires spreading rapidly. Wind gusts are up to 30-40mph, relative humidities are around 25-30%, and temps are on the warm side with highs still in the mid to upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies too.
Cold air streams in Thursday morning with low temps near 39. Frost is a low possibility in northern counties, the wind should keep it at bay. Afternoon high temps are in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees below average!
Friday looks nice with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 70s.
FINALLY we have a chance of rain, it looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday with a 60% chance as a warm front nears. Rain looks to be on and off throughout the day Saturday and into the evening hours. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s. The rain wraps up by Sunday morning with just a 30% chance in the early morning hours.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Evening Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Windy & Warm. Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Cloudy Skies. Scattered Rain (60%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Early Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
