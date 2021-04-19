Deputies searching for person of interest in fatal Holly Hill shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in a shooting that killed one person in Holly Hill in 2020.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old Samaria Thomas of Orangeburg County.
“We would very much so like to speak with this person,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Monday. “She may have information in this case that will move it closer to a conclusion.”
She’s being sought in connection to an incident on the night of March 23, 2020 when deputies responded to reports of a man seated in a car in the middle of a roadway.
“Investigators arrived to find an 18-year-old male who had apparently been shot,” OCSO officials said.
Within days of the shooting, investigators had arrested three men in connection with the case: 21-year-old Che’Ron Williams of Orangeburg, and 21-year-old Raynard Gardner Jr. and 24-year-old Daniel Bell, both of Holly Hill.
Deputies say Thomas stands about 5′7″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.
If anyone has any information on Thomas’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click ‘Submit a Tip,’” the sheriff’s office said.
