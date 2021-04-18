SC woman charged in hit-and-run death of high school senior

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - Bond was denied Saturday for a young woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a high school senior.
Elijah Major, 18, of Spartanburg, was walking to work at the Holiday Inn Express on Friday morning when he was hit by a car and knocked into the parking lot of Sk8terz Family Fun Center on Sha Lane.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said Casey Marie Schinestuhl, 24, was charged with hit-and-run leaving the scene with death.
She appeared in a virtual bond hearing Saturday afternoon, where a magistrate judge sent the case to circuit court for further consideration.
The incident was reported just before 7 a.m., but evidence at the scene showed Major was hit by a vehicle about 5:30 a.m., officials said.
According to 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette, Schinestuhl posted photos of her damaged on Facebook Friday afternoon, and wrote she had been hit by an 18-wheeler.
Barnette said later that afternoon, she came in to the sheriff’s office, met with Highway Patrol, and admitted to hitting Major.
Schinestuhl was given an opportunity to speak during the hearing, and she said “I’m sorry.”
Elijah’s mother and grandfather also addressed the court.
His mother, Simona Major, told the judge that Elijah was a hard worker, and that he loved his family. She said he was trying to exercise so he could go to the Naval Academy.
“Just like you have children, he has two sisters, he has a grandfather, he has family that loved him, and if I could have protected him that morning, I would,” said Major.
Elijah’s grandfather, Simon Major, told the judge they are aware accidents happen, and that is part of being human, but “the result of the accident, the callousness of it, is what [he] finds appalling.”
“She left my baby, in the street, like he didn’t matter, and I can forgive her for the accident, I can even forgive her for hitting him, but what I can’t get past is, the mindset you had - the lack of empathy and sympathy for him, and to try to for lack of a better term, to wash over it, and just concoct an explanation of an 18-wheeler, and then go and just, with normalcy, get the vehicle repaired, that’s the part your Honor, that is the part that hurts so bad, to believe that someone can have that level of disregard for a victim,” said Simon Major.
Elijah’s boss at the Holiday Inn Express, Shane Carlisle, said Elijah was a senior at Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.
Carlisle said Elijah has recently relocated to Spartanburg County and was doing virtual school.
Elijah was set to graduate in May.
