SC unemployment rate continues steady drop, return of work search requirement looms

“Per state regulation, claimants are only responsible for completing two work searches in SCWOS (SC Works Online Services) portal, but they are not required by law to apply or interview for a job. The work search requirement was waived for more than a year, but with the unemployment rate going down, more people going back to work and more jobs being available, it is time to bring the work search requirement back into effect. We know finding the right fit with a new job takes time, but we are confident that this positive habit of searching for work each week will give claimants an informed pulse on who’s hiring in their community.” -Heather Biance, Spokesperson, DEW