Groups gather in downtown Charleston for candlelight vigil, demonstration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local activist groups gathered in downtown Charleston on Sunday for a vigil and demonstration in response to two national police shootings.
The groups, led by the Charleston chapter of Black Lives Matter, are asking for a more peaceful outreach to minority communities and change in the police department to prevent more stories like Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.
The group marched from Marion Square to the U.S. Customs House.
The Charleston Police Department says no permits have been issued for the protest, but they will “continue to partner with our citizens and community leaders to do all we can, collectively, to be a positive asset in service to our residents and keep our community safe and the wonderful place we all call our home.”
At approximately 7:45 p.m. the group attempted to march down King Street but were blocked by officers.
Charleston Police Public Information Officer Charles Francis said officers blocked King Street for safety reasons.
“King Street is a narrow street with narrow sidewalks with multiple pedestrians. It isn’t a safe situation with a large group of people walking down King Street into traffic or forcing other citizens into the street,” Francis said.
