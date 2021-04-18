FIRST ALERT - Warmer temperatures will arrive as we start the workweek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Expect temperatures to continue to climb this week.
- Warmer temperatures reach the 80s by Wednesday
- The next best chance of rain arrives over the weekend
First Alert Weather Summary
High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast. That means the rain chances will stay low and temperatures will start warming up for a few days.
Dry weather Monday through Friday before the rain returns over the weekend.
The temperatures will continue to go up and down as we drop from the 80s Wednesday to the 60s Thursday.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Sunday: Clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.