FIRST ALERT: Warm & Dry Conditions Continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are staying dry this work week, the winds pick up Wednesday and bring up a fire danger concern.
- Upper 70s the next 3 days.
- More Clouds Tuesday.
- Strong cold front brings gusty winds Wednesday and increases our fire danger concern.
- Cooler temps Thursday morning with lows near 40.
- FINALLY some chances of rain for the weekend.
We’ve got sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s. A weak low pressure system moves east and high pressure builds.
A weak shortwave pushes over the region Tuesday and increases clouds. Mostly cloudy upper 70s for highs.
A cold front pushes in Wednesday and it increases our winds. With dry conditions and gusty winds caused by the frontal passage there is a concern for wild fires. Morning lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.
As the cold front pushes through we have colder air behind it. This lowers our temps down to around 40 Thursday morning. Highs Thursday are about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday with temps topping off near 67.
Friday there’s a few clouds with lows in the mid 40s and highs reaching the low 70s.
The weekend brings a chance of rain. Right now Saturday has a 50% chance and Sunday a 40% chance as a complex low pressure system nears the southeast.
- Today: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.
- Tuesday: Few more clouds with highs in the upper 70s.
- Wednesday: Windy, sunny, and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.
- Thursday: Cooler. Morning lows near 40. Highs are in the upper 70s.
- Friday: Partly Cloudy. Morning lows in the mid 40s and highs reaching the upper 60s.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the low 70s.
