2 area Walmarts evacuated due to threats; nothing found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Walmart in Lexington County and one in Richland County were evacuated by police after they received threatening reports on Sunday morning.
The first happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Charleston Highway in Cayce.
Sgt. Evan Antley said they investigated a report of an explosive device.
The store was evacuated for about two hours while police swept the premises. They found nothing and the store is back to operating as normal.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Walmart on Garners Ferry in Columbia got a report of a “suspicious package,” police said.
That store was also evacuated as officers searched the area. Again, they found nothing and the store was given the all clear around 1 p.m.
WIS has reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division about a possible connection between the two incidents.
