Walls of Love: Walls meant for uniting not dividing makes stop in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One woman travels across the country building Walls of Love and Saturday, April 17, 2021, she made a stop in Columbia, South Carolina for the first time.
Holly Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio says she came up with the idea in November of 2018. Her latest Wall of Love is outside of the Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia, and is full of your everyday essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant and so much more.
The items are available to anyone who needs them. The idea started because Jackson says she, too, was homeless at one point in time and that she can remember the difficulties that sometimes come with asking for help. She says the campaign is also a way to break down walls and the way we interpret them.
“A lot of times, we are taught that walls are meant to keep people out. My walls are meant to engage the community and bring people in,” and that, “Somebody who needs a shower or somebody who needs deodorant, or toothpaste, toothbrushes. Simple things, it really, really is a big deal to somebody who can’t afford it,” said Jackson.
The Wall of Love outside of Transitions started out with about 850 pieces and a couple hours later there were not many items left. Still, Jackson says the community is always considerate, never taking more than they need.
Jackson says since starting Walls of Love in 2018, there have been nearly 900 walls in 17 states.
If you would like to help support this cause, visit: www.wallsoflove.com.
