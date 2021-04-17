Caldwell Co. country store owner arrested after withholding video providing context of beloved dog’s shooting

COLLETTESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The residents of Caldwell County and beyond were heartbroken to learn a beloved dog who served as a mascot of sorts for Betsey’s Ole Country Store had been shot. Now, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is saying video was withheld from them that painted an accurate picture of what really happened.
Rocky the Rottweiler could often be seen lounging around the store, greeting customers. That changed March 28 after he was shot and killed outside the store.
“Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant? I don’t understand,” said Erica Penley, one of Rocky’s owners in a previous interview with WBTV’s Ron Lee.
Initial reports said Rocky was resting on the porch when he was killed. Surveillance video later released showed the dog got up from the porch to check out a van that pulled up. A short time later, he’s seen running back, injured.
Joshua Wayne Hawley was later found and admitted to shooting him and was charged with felony cruelty to animals. He was given a $10,000 bond.
Hawley alleged Rocky had attacked him and that he left after shooting the dog without talking to anyone.
“It appears that the suspects drove up and shot the dog as he was resting on the front porch of the store,” deputies said initially.
But new video has surfaced showing another side to the story, backing up Hawley’s claims. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the case April 17.
“The video revealed that the dog, Rocky, charged and lunged aggressively at Joshua Wayne Hawley at which point Hawley shot the dog,” according to a release posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Bruce Morrison Gray, owner of Betsey’s, had the video but didn’t turn it over to investigators, according to the department. As a result, Gray has been arrested and charged with felony obstruction of justice. He is being held under a $20,000 bond.
