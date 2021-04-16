WATCH: N.C. man throws rabid bobcat after it attacks wife in wild video

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Last Friday, April 9, was quite the morning for one couple in Pender County.
Home security video shows Kristi and Happy Wade walking to their SUV at their home in the Creekside subdivision in Burgaw. Happy offers a quick “good morning” to a neighbor jogging by and comments that he “really needs to wash his car.”
Seconds later, a wild bobcat can be seen running across the street, growling and then attacking Kristi from behind. She screams, “Oh my god” and tells Happy to run away.
Happy grabs the bobcat and carries it away onto his front lawn. He can be heard saying, “Oh my god, it’s a bobcat! Oh my god” before throwing the wild animal several feet. He warns the jogging neighbor, who came back to check on them, to get out as she tries to help.
The bobcat then takes off toward the front of the SUV, as Happy appears to pull out a small handgun and yell, “I’ll shoot that f***er” and chases it. He implores the neighbor to protect his wife while he deals with the animal.
The neighbor called 911 to report the attack. In the call log provided by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office the incident unfolds.
“My neighbor was attacked by a bobcat,” the neighbor said. “She’s inside; we believe she needs medical attention. The bobcat is still under the car hiding.”
The 911 operator asks her to describe the animal.
“It’s definitely not a [domestic] cat...it’s too large to be a cat.” She describes it as gray with leopard-spot markings.
The neighbor says Happy is standing there with a gun and will shoot the bobcat if he can.
The man can be heard firing at least one shot, wounding the bobcat. The caller said the bobcat then hid behind a tire under their vehicle.
The bobcat was eventually killed by law enforcement and its body sent to the state lab in Raleigh where it tested positive for rabies.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.