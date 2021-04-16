Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Greenville County, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A train crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday night in Greenville County, according to Chief Tom McCarty, with the Piedmont Park Fire Department.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on the corner of Rutherford Road and Donkle Road, McCarty said.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries, McCarty said.
McCarty said 300 gallons of diesel fuel were inside the train.
“It did cause a fire” McCarty said. “The impact pushed the trailer down the tracks. It caused a fire. It burnt for a while. The fire is now out. We’re still back there we’re still in full operational mode. But we do want to let the public know that there is no danger.”
